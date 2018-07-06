14,000 direct jobs at stake, say industry associations

more-in

Over 14,000 direct jobs would be lost due to closure of Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi, said the associations representing chemical and contractors industry.

Representatives of the associations met the Industry Minister M.C. Sampath and urged the State government to reconsider its decision to close the plant.

In its petition, the Chemical Industries Association said 29 companies were directly affected because of disruption in acid supply from Sterlite Copper. These companies had a combined turnover of ₹24,345 crore and employed 10,596 employees, it said.

The association said already two companies — Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers and Amrita Chemicals — had been forced to shut down as there was no supply of sulphuric acid and 350 employees were affected.

Prices soar

Several other companies were buying sulphuric acid from the open market at a higher cost.

The prices of sulphuric acid had risen from ₹4,000 a tonne in Feburary to about ₹14,000 a tonne in May and June, they said.

Murali, a trader, said the prices of sulphuric acid had shot up so much that it would not be possible to carry on the business.

“In 2013, when the plant was closed, the prices did not go up by this much. Also at that time there was confidence that the plant would be opened,” he added.

The association urged the government to probe the validity of the allegations levelled against Sterlite and take steps to reopen the plant.

More than 150 companies were indirectly affected due to the closure of the copper plant.

According to Thoothukudi Contractors Association, 3,534 direct jobs and 15,460 indirect jobs would be affected because of the closure and estimated annual revenue loss for them would be ₹1,256 crore.