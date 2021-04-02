14,000 buses to be run ahead of poll day

6,500 special services to be run on April 6 and 7

The Transport Department will operate 14,215 buses along with special buses from Chennai to various places in the State for facilitating commuters to go home and cast their votes in the Assembly election on April 6. Regular and special buses will be operated from April 1 to 5.

In a release, the department said 2,644 special buses will be operated between various major cities, including Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi.

While the department will run 2,225 regular buses daily for five days, more than 3,000 special buses will be operated.

All the buses will start from the Dr. MGR bus terminus in Koyambedu from April 1 to 3.

On April 4 and 5, being the weekend, the buses will start from five bus termini such as Tambaram, K.K. Nagar, Poonamallee, Madhavaram and Koyambedu.

To help voters return to the city, 6,500 regular and special buses will be run on April 6 and 7. In addition to this, 1,738 buses will be operated between the cities in the State on April 6 and 7.