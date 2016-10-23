1,400 kg of PDS rice seized

A team of officials led by Agasteeswaram Taluk Supply Officer M. Kolappan had seized 1400 kgs of rice meant for public distribution system abandoned near the Kanniyakumari railway station and at the Kanniyakumari bus stand on Saturday morning.
Based on a tip off received on Friday night, officials had intensified vigil at the Kanniyakumari Railway Station and also at the bus stand.
Officials found 1,400 kgs of rice filled in 56 bags and it was handed over to the TNCSC godown at Konam in Nagercoil.
The officials involved in the seizure of rice were Revenue Inspectors S. Ananthagopal, S. Ramesh and Mandiramoorthy, Mr. Kolappan added.
Fine quality raw rice being supplied in ration shops free of cost was being smuggled to Kerala, where black marketers would sell the rice for Rs. 20 to 25, sources said.
