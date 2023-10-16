ADVERTISEMENT

140 persons arrested for bid to picket TPS-II in Neyveli

October 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association staging a protest at the Thermal Power Station (TPS) - II of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 140 farmers attached to the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association were arrested on Monday when they attempted to picket the Thermal Power Station (TPS) - II of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli condemning the Karnataka Government for not releasing the State’s due share of the Cauvery water.

The protesters, led by association general secretary A.P. Ravindran, raised slogans against the Karnataka Government. They urged the Centre to take steps to suspend power supply from NLCIL to Karnataka which had been consistently refusing to concede the demand of Tamil Nadu to release its due share of Cauvery water.

The farmers were taken into custody when they attempted to go ahead with their plan to picket TPS-II.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / water

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US