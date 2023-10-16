HamberMenu
140 persons arrested for bid to picket TPS-II in Neyveli

October 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters of the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association staging a protest at the Thermal Power Station (TPS) - II of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli on Monday.

Supporters of the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association staging a protest at the Thermal Power Station (TPS) - II of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 140 farmers attached to the Joint Movement of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association were arrested on Monday when they attempted to picket the Thermal Power Station (TPS) - II of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli condemning the Karnataka Government for not releasing the State’s due share of the Cauvery water.

The protesters, led by association general secretary A.P. Ravindran, raised slogans against the Karnataka Government. They urged the Centre to take steps to suspend power supply from NLCIL to Karnataka which had been consistently refusing to concede the demand of Tamil Nadu to release its due share of Cauvery water.

The farmers were taken into custody when they attempted to go ahead with their plan to picket TPS-II.

