Teen boy arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in Chennai 

Updated - September 09, 2024 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The girl’s parents, who work as daily wage labourers, were allegedly manhandled at the police station when they complained about the assault; the police, however, denied these charges 

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Anna Nagar, Chennai, arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl.

In the last week of August, the staff at the District Child Helpline received a call from the mother of the survivor from Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, alleging she was repeatedly assaulted by the boy. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the police.

The Inspector of Police, AWPS, received information about the alleged assault from KMC Hospital at 5.15 p.m. on August 30 and reached the hospital at 5.50 p.m. After recording the statement of the child’s mother, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 5(l)(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child repeatedly and on a child below twelve years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the District Child Protection Unit’s (DCPU) support person was informed immediately and she recorded the statement of the girl. The Child Welfare Committee was informed on August 31.

Based on the evidence gathered, the accused was taken to custody on September 1 and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. It was ensured that due medical care was provided to the survivor, and samples were collected for the purpose of investigation and sent to the Forensic Sciences Lab, the police said.

On September 2, a requisition letter was sent to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, to record the statement of the girl.

Parents’ allegation

Reportedly, the girl’s parents, who work as daily wage labourers, alleged they were manhandled at the police station when they complained about the assault. The police, however, denied these charges.

The parents’ allegation that they were beaten by an Inspector was inquired into and was found to be false, said a statement from the police.

