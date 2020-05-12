14 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore

Ten newly-recruited Grade-II women constables and four support staff including a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Police Training School (PTS) in Cuddalore district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
All of them have been shifted to the isolation ward in the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.
A senior police officer said that tests were run on all the women trainees who had joined recently in the wake of a few new recruits from other districts testing positive.
The test results came on Monday night and 10 women and four support staff in the PTS tested positive for COVID-19.
As many as 133 women police personnel were undergoing training at the PTS and they have been shifted to the police barracks and placed under quarantine, he said.
