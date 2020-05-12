Tamil Nadu

14 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore

This includes 10 newly-recruited women constables

Ten newly-recruited Grade-II women constables and four support staff including a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Police Training School (PTS) in Cuddalore district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

All of them have been shifted to the isolation ward in the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.

A senior police officer said that tests were run on all the women trainees who had joined recently in the wake of a few new recruits from other districts testing positive.

The test results came on Monday night and 10 women and four support staff in the PTS tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 133 women police personnel were undergoing training at the PTS and they have been shifted to the police barracks and placed under quarantine, he said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:27:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/14-police-personnel-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-cuddalore/article31563238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY