HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

14 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

December 30, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
According to Thursday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 0.2%. Photo: File

According to Thursday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 0.2%. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A total of 14 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. There were four cases in Chennai, three in Chengalpattu, two in Kancheepuram and one each in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Tiruvannamalai. The State’s total COVID-19 count stood at 35,94,415. Eight persons have been discharged, while 74 persons are under treatment. Of the 74, there are 29 active cases in Chennai, six in Chengalpattu and five each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram. A total of 5,625 samples were tested in the State. According to Thursday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 0.2%.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.