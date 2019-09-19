14 night patrol teams to enforce ban on banners

Oulgaret Municipality has formed special teams to remove illegal banners, hoardings and flex boards at night on arterial roads under its jurisdiction.

The teams would monitor the night cleaning exercise by the Swachatha Corporation.

An order issued by Commissioner M. Kandasamy on Tuesday said that 14 teams comprising junior engineers, sanitary inspectors, revenue inspectors, workers and drivers had been formed to do night rounds by turns.

As per the order, the team should start the night rounds by 10 p.m. after assembling at the main office.

Police protection

Besides enforcing the ban on banners and flex boards, the team should also monitor the cleaning work taken up by the Swachatha Corporation. Police protection would be sought in advance whenever required by coordinating with respective Station House Officers.

The team leader had been entrusted the task to file complaints in case of violations. The officers were empowered to remove banners and keep them on the municipal office premises, the order said.