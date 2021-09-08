14 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,928 with 14 new cases reported on Tuesday. While a total 47,584 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 233. The district’s death toll is 1,111.

In Ranipet district, 16 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,632. In Tirupattur district, 6 new cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,634.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 32, taking the total number of cases to 53,531. Out of this, 52,521 had been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 354.