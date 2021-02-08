14 new cases recorded in Vellore

VELLORE

08 February 2021 03:47 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,809 with 14 new cases reported on February 7.

While a total of 20,376 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 85. The district's death toll is 348.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive taking the total to 16,146. In Tirupattur district, four cases were reported on Sunday. The total number of positive cases stood at 7,597.

In Tiruvannamalai district, one new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,395. Out of this, 19,071 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 41.