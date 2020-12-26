14 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,109 with 14 new cases reported on December 25. While 19,569 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 200. The district's death toll is 340.

In Ranipet district, 7 patients were reported positive. In Tirupathur district, the tally stood at 7,395 with three new cases on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 10 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 19,083.