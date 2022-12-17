14 months after draft’s release, T.N. government has yet to finalise its resettlement and rehabilitation policy

December 17, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu government is yet to finalise its resettlement and rehabilitation (RnR) policy even after 14 months have passed since its draft version was released to invite feedback from stakeholders.

The policy draft, released in October 2021 by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), focused on laying down a framework “to facilitate a smooth, fair and humane resettlement process.” The draft was released following an announcement earlier that year during the Budget session in the Assembly that such a policy would be introduced.

Though concerns were raised about certain aspects of the draft, activists and civil society organisations largely welcomed the move to introduce a comprehensive policy, which was hitherto absent. While only two weeks were initially provided for interested stakeholders to offer comments, it was extended by a brief period following a plea from activists, who also demanded a moratorium on evictions until the policy was finalised. However, the policy is yet to be finalised even though evictions have continued in many places. More evictions are on the anvil, especially with the Madras High Court taking a stringent view regarding the removal of encroachments along the Buckingham Canal. The delay in finalising the policy is despite Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reiterating in the Assembly in May that the policy would be formulated. He made this announcement following the evictions in Govindasamy Nagar in Chennai, during which a man killed himself in protest.

Urging the government to finalise the policy at the earliest, Vanessa Peter, founder, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), however, stressed that necessary changes suggested by the civil society should be incorporated.

She said that the policy should unequivocally state that eviction and resettlement would be considered only after other options for in-situ resettlement are exhausted. Similarly, adequate focus should be given on women and children, homeless people and post-disaster resettlement, she added.

J. Sebastin, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Residents’ Welfare Committee, expressed concerns that widespread consultations were not held. “The draft was initially released only in English. After appeals, Tamil version was released. We do not know if measures were taken to explain the policy to the people who will be impacted by it and receive their feedback,” he said. He added that the policy should be finalised after adequate consultations even if it meant further delay.

A senior official from the Housing and Urban Development Department said the revised policy, after incorporating the feedback from various stakeholders, had been circulated with other relevant departments for their feedback. The official added that high-level meetings had also been held at the highest level.

Stating that the policy is likely to be finalised in the near future, the official, however, claimed that many key measures envisaged in the draft have already been put to use during evictions. For instance, the official said a standard operating procedure was now diligently followed during evictions.