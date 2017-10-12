₹14 lakh seized in DVAC raids

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹14 lakh was seized in simultaneous searches conducted in the offices of transport and registration department officials across the State on Wednesday.

The surprise checks were organised based on information that some officials were collecting mamool days ahead of the deepavali festival, DVAC sources said.

According to a statement, the searches commenced around 10 a.m. in RTO and Joint/Sub-Registrar offices in Chennai, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts. In the operation conducted jointly by the DVAC and District Inspection Cell officials, ₹14,79,381 of unaccounted money was seized. Several documents were also seized.

The agency has registered cases in all the seizures for further investigation.