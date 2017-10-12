Tamil Nadu

₹14 lakh seized in DVAC raids

Cracking down: DVAC officials checking documents at the Regional Transport Office in Dindigul.

Cracking down: DVAC officials checking documents at the Regional Transport Office in Dindigul.  

Cases filed against transport, registration department staff

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹14 lakh was seized in simultaneous searches conducted in the offices of transport and registration department officials across the State on Wednesday.

The surprise checks were organised based on information that some officials were collecting mamool days ahead of the deepavali festival, DVAC sources said.

According to a statement, the searches commenced around 10 a.m. in RTO and Joint/Sub-Registrar offices in Chennai, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts. In the operation conducted jointly by the DVAC and District Inspection Cell officials, ₹14,79,381 of unaccounted money was seized. Several documents were also seized.

The agency has registered cases in all the seizures for further investigation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 4, 2020 2:45:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/14-lakh-seized-in-dvac-raids/article19843616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY