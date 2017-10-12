₹14 lakh seized in DVAC raids

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹14 lakh was seized in simultaneous searches conducted in the offices of transport and registration department officials across the State on Wednesday.
The surprise checks were organised based on information that some officials were collecting mamool days ahead of the deepavali festival, DVAC sources said.
According to a statement, the searches commenced around 10 a.m. in RTO and Joint/Sub-Registrar offices in Chennai, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts. In the operation conducted jointly by the DVAC and District Inspection Cell officials, ₹14,79,381 of unaccounted money was seized. Several documents were also seized.
The agency has registered cases in all the seizures for further investigation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor