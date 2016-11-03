14 injured in group clash

A total of 14 persons sustained injuries when a clash erupted between two groups of people belonging to the Narikuravar community near here on Tuesday night.
Police said that more than 75 families were living for a long time at Pallavarayanpettai near Mayiladuthurai. Vijayakumar (40) who had been lending money to others demanded payment of chit money from Jayapal of the same area following which a verbal duel ensued between them. Suddenly the duel turned into a full fledged fight in which Vijayakumar and his supporters thrashed Jayapal and his son Babu.
Soon Jayapal’s group chased away Vijayakumar and his group members. In the melee, 14 members from both Vijayakumar and Jayapal families sustained injuries and were admitted to the Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai.
