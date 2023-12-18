ADVERTISEMENT

14 Indian fishermen from T.N., Puducherry arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

December 18, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - KARAIKAL

With this incident, the number of fishermen from T.N. and Puducherry arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy this month alone, goes up to 50; fishermen’s associations have called for the release of the men and their boat

N. Sai Charan

A group of Indian fishermen who were among those arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fourteen Indian fishermen, hailing from various coastal villages of Karaikal district in Puducherry, and Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing into the waters of the island nation, off the coast of the Kovilan Point Lighthouse on the island of Karaitivu near Jaffna on Sunday (December 18, 2023) evening.

ALSO READ
Explainer: The never-ending problem of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen

According to sources, a group of 14 fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised boat from the Karaikal fishing harbour on Saturday. They were intercepted by the Northern Naval Command of the Sri Lankan Navy mid-sea near Karaitivu, close to Jaffna on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them, impounded their mechanised boat, and took them to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for further investigations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested persons were identified as P. Panner, 56, V. Vignesh, 29, P. Ranjith, 22, V. Bharath, 23, B. Vineeth, 25, E. Manikandan, 27, A. Muthuchetti, 49, P. Sivaguru, 40, S. Senthamizhselvam, 36, S. Ravi, 58, S. Nivas, 23, all natives of coastal villages of Karaikalmedu, Kottucherrymedu and Thirumalairayanpattinam in Karaikal district; and S. Singaravel, 43, S. Kabilan, 25, both natives of Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district; and P. Karthik, 21, of Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district.

ALSO READ
25 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The Meenava Panchayathars of Kottucherrymedu have sought the intervention of the Central and State government to get the fishermen and their impounded boat, released.

With this incident, over 50 Indian fishermen from various coastal villages of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry have been arrested this month alone, by the Sri Lankan Navy. This year (2023), the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested a total of 240 Indian fishermen and impounded 35 mechanised boats on the charges of poaching.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US