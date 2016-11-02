14 flood-prone areas identified in Namakkal

A total of 14 flood-prone areas have been identified in the district and precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the people residing in these areas, in case of flooding during the north-east monsoon, said M. Asia Mariam, District Collector.

Ms. Mariam said that during the heavy rains in recent years, areas such as Oruvandur, Salem – Tiruchengode Road, Suriyampalayam, Kumarapalayam Teachers Colony, Nanjai Edaiyar, Punjai Edaiyar Keelmugam, P. Kumarapalayam, Kunnipalayam, S. Manapalli, A. Kondalam, Arasampalayam, Belukurichi, Cauvery River Otta Street in Kumarapalayam, Old and New Bridge in Kumarapalayam, Pallipalayam Agraharam, Anichampalayam and Pallipalayam Avarangkadu were hit by floods.

As part of precautionary measures, four committees- early warning, search and rescue, evacuation, shelter and relief - have been formed in the district. To enable the committee members reach the flood-affected areas, a green corridor map has been prepared, official sources said.

Demonstrations on disaster preparedness have been conducted at various places in the district. Apart from this 1,000 volunteers were identified in seven revenue blocks for rescue and relief operations during flooding. As many as 15 medical mobile medical teams would be in place to face emergency situations round the clock.

As many as 35 teams comprising veterinary doctors and assistants were in place to treat cattle.

A 24-hour-toll free number “1077” is functioning at the Collectorate to monitor flood-related incidents and people can pass information regarding natural disasters to the number.