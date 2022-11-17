14 fishermen from T.N., Karaikal, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

November 17, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The fishermen left from the Karaikal port on Wednesday morning and were reportedly fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line when they were detained

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanised fishing boats seen in at Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fourteen fishermen of Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts were reportedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing into the territorial waters of the island nation on the night of November 16, 2022 (Wednesday).

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  3. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities
  4. 2023 Grammys: Beyoncé ties record after leading nominations with 9
  5. PM meets Xi, Biden on sidelines of G-20, plans structured bilaterals with 8 leaders on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishers were said to have ventured into the sea from the Karaikal port on Wednesday morning on a mechanised boat owned by Selvamani of Kottucherrymedu. They were reportedly fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Neduntheevu. 

According to sources, a Sri Lankan patrolling vessel detained all 14 fishermen along with their boat on charges of foraying into Lankan waters. Of the 14 fishermen, eight were from Karaikal, while the others were from Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US