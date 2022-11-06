14 days of NEET coaching for govt. school students not sufficient: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday welcomed Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s announcement on coaching for competitive exams including NEET for students of government and aided schools.

In a statement, he said the coaching would be conducted in an “improved format”, even though it has started late. However, he pointed out that coaching would be held every Saturday from November 19, and, hence, can be conducted only for a maximum of 14 days, which was insufficient.

In comparison, affluent students studying in private schools in cities undergo training for up to three years, he said, and urged the School Education Department to make alternative arrangements.

He also pointed out that private coaching centres provided students with manuals and question-answer sets, and the State government should come forward to provide them free of cost to government school students. At least 100 government school students who have got training should qualify for the medical courses in general category without any reservation. The State should take measures towards that direction by strengthening the coaching program, he said.