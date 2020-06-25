‘14-day quarantine must for visitors from other States’

Collector C. Kathiravan has said that a total of 33 persons, including 19 persons who had travelled from other districts to Erode, were undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.
With five positive cases reported from Valayakarar Street in the corporation limits, health officials on Tuesday lifted swab samples from 200 traders, loadmen, conservancy workers and autorickshaw drivers at the Corporation Central Bus Stand.
On Wednesday, swab samples were lifted from 200 call taxi drivers and mediapersons and Mr. Kathiravan along with Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the process.
Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Kathiravan said that a second wave of SARS-CoV-2 virus spread has begun in the district and 14 persons in the district and 19 persons from other districts who entered the district tested positive and were undergoing treatment.
Swab samples were taken from over 1,100 persons in the past one week and persons entering the district are taken to the hospital at Perundurai and tested there and sent home, he added.
The Collector said that 14-day quarantine period is mandatory for visitors from other States and added that persons under home quarantine are continuously monitored.
‘Wear mask’
He asked people not to venture out unnecessarily from houses and asked them to wear mask and ensure personal distance while moving out.
