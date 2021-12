VELLORE

06 December 2021 04:44 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,244 with 14 new cases reported on Sunday.

While a total of 48,947 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 156. The death toll is 1,141.

Nearby districts

Ranipet district recorded four fresh cases, followed by Tiruvannamalai (3) and Tirupattur (1).

