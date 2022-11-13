13Nov Tirunelveli Mail

No parking space

In Tirunelveli, most national-level competitive exams are held in a private engineering college in Melathediyoor near Pirancheri. The college, despite having adequate infrastructure, does not allow the candidates to park their vehicles on its premises. This leads to traffic snarls outside the campus when there are multiple exam shifts in a day which, in turn, causes trepidation among the candidates. Also, there are concerns of theft of motorcycles when parked outside. The exam centres should make necessary parking arrangements.

P. Bharath Varun,

Melapalayam

Make Mullakadu as bus terminus

Town buses originating from far off villages are fully crowded when they reach Mullakadu on the outskirts of Thoothukudi. Hence, the TNSTC must make Mullakadu as a bus terminus and ply more buses from there during peak hours. It will surely ease congestion and benefit students and remove the anxiety of their parents as once can see the youths precariously traveling on the bus footboards. Besides, but for one, bus shelters demolished during four-laning of the road are yet to be reinstalled. I appeal to the authorities to reinstall them soon.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Dangerous riders

It is scary to drive on Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram highway, especially during peak hours, due to ‘acrobatic’ young drivers on two-wheelers. As the four-lane road appears to be far from reality, this road is heavily used with too many humps and potholes. The humps are jarring and are always dangerous. But despite this threat, drivers continue to exceed the speed limit, causing serious accidents and fatalities. Many willfully ignore the dangers of speeding. Abrupt lane cuts and not using blinkers also increase risks of accidents. Chronic speeders tend to engage in other aggressive driving behaviors, making them even more dangerous. Hence police must act stern by imposing fines and suspending or revoking the driving licence of such people.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Deep pit

Kottaram - Agasteeswaram road in Kanniyakumari district branches off at Vadakkanpattu and goes to Swamithoopu. At Kaverkulam village, the road meanders in an ‘S’ formation where the left side is dangerous as it is deep. Vehicles fall into this deep trench at night. Hence this bend needs a roadside barrier on the left side and the right side needs to be filled with earth. Moreover, a metal barrier on the brim of Kaverkulam pond encroaches the road by 1.5 feet. It needs to be shifted back so as to allow two vehicles on both directions to pass freely.

C. Ramdhas,

Kanniykumari

Start distributing concoction

As north-east monsoon has set and there is widespread rain, the Corporation health officials and Tirunelveli Siddha Medical College authorities are requested to make elaborate arrangements to distribute ‘nilavembu kudineer,’ considered an excellent natural antibiotic concoction, to all people every day, till the rainy season ends. It will prevent many rainy-season related ailments.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli