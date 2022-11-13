13Nov Dindigul Mail

'No parking' rule violation is rampant in Palani bus stand. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Save the temple

ADVERTISEMENT

Since our childhood days, even during substantial rainy and cyclone seasons, we’ve never heard of waterlogging in Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. Thanks to our ancestors who had a well-defined geographical and practical knowledge of the Island, they could protect the shrine from natural calamity. Now even after a small rain, the world famous temple is in the news for all the wrong reasons - all due to erroneous planning and improper execution of town planning. The design and method of construction of the temple used to attract and put the native and foreign architects and designers in a state of wonder. These things have become a thing of the past. It is high time the authorities redesigned the road infrastructure in Rameswaram town, especially around the temple, to preserve the glorious past.

N. Jeyakanthan,

Rameswaram

ADVERTISEMENT

Protect the Vaigai

The Paramakudi municipality lets the sewage into Vaigai river. Near the Vaigai bridge and on the southernside side of service road, the civic body dumps the garbage despite the presence of a dumpyard near Urapuli village. Let these activities be stopped henceforth so as to protect the river.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Rule flouted

Though a ‘No Parking’ sign is installed at Palani bus terminus, several two-wheelers and autorickshaws are parked in the bus stand in a haphazard manner. Many riders enter and exit the bus stand at will, causing a great inconvenience to bus passengers. The ‘No Parking’ sign board remains pale and torn for long.This should be replaced immediately with a bigger and easily identifiable board and painting. The law enforcement agencies should stringently implement the ‘No Parking’ ban and slap fine on violators to ease traffic congestion at the bus stand.

M. Sainithi,

Palani