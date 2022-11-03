139 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Another 139 persons tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday. The total number of persons currently under treatment went up to 1,395. So far, 35,92,326 persons in the State have contracted the infection.

Chennai with 35 new infections and Chengalpattu with 11 fresh infections had the most number of new cases in the State.

At the same time, Thoothukudi, Thiruvarur, Tirupattur, Tenkasi, Perambalur, Karur, Kallakurichi, Dindigul and Ariyalur reported no new cases in the past 24 hours.

Another 236 persons walked home after being declared free of the infection. With this, 35,52,883 persons have recovered from the infection.

The State Public Health Department’s daily bulletin stated that there were no casualties in the past several hours. So far, 38,048 persons have succumbed to the infection.