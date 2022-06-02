139 more test positive for COVID-19 in a day

June 02, 2022 00:13 IST

Chennai, Chengalpattu account for most infections

A total of 139 new COVID-19 infections were detected on Wednesday pushing the tally of persons under treatment in the State to 629. Among the newly diagnosed were two passengers who arrived from the U.S.

The daily health bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health stated that an additional 45 positive cases were reported from 1,619 samples tested on Tuesday in a private institution at Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu district. “Standard cluster control measures have been put in place. Testing of remaining students is ongoing,” it added.

In Chengalpattu another 58 infections were identified and in Chennai 59 more tested positive. The number of active cases in Chengalpattu is now 225 and in Chennai it is 299.

Several other districts also reported cases. Six more persons were infected in Coimbatore; Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur district each reported four fresh cases, while in Krishnagiri three more persons were infected. Madurai, Sivaganga and Tiruchi each reported one new infection, taking the tally of those infected in the State till date to 34,55,613.

In a day, 52 more persons were discharged, including 28 in Chennai and 18 in Chengalpattu; one person each in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Madurai were declared to have recovered from the infection while three more in Coimbatore were also declared free of the infection, bringing up the count to 34,16,959 till date.

No deaths were recorded.