A total of 1.38 million green tiger shrimp seeds that were sea ranched at Vedalai in Gulf of Mannar were released on Thursday by the Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The project has been undertaken under the Central Sector Scheme, a component of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and ₹168.948 lakh has been allocated for it. The project aims to release a total of 200 million green tiger shrimp (post larvae) within a period of four years in Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar region.

This would help to replenish the natural stock and enhance the shrimp productivity. It will also promote the livelihood of the fishermen and help maintain a sustainable shrimp stock in the wild, a release from ICAR-CMFRI said.

From 2017 to 2021 a total of 17.245 million shrimp seeds have been released in the region.

The seeds were released by G. Tamilmani, head-in-charge of the project, scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI and local fishermen, the release added.