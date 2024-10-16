137 vulnerable spots for inundation identified in Vellore, nearby districts

The district administrations of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur have identified a total of 137 spots that are vulnerable to inundation during the northeast monsoon, which set in on Tuesday.

Of them, Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of vulnerable regions at 56 — mainly in Cheyyar and Arani — followed by Ranipet (47) and Vellore (23). Those residing in low-lying areas were asked to temporarily shift to higher ground or the relief centres that have been set up in each of these districts. “Tiruvannamalai town has 12 vulnerable spots, mostly in Vengaikaal near the Collectorate and Arunachaleswara temple. Around 75 trees were pruned, and 320 workers have been roped in for relief works in the town,” M. Gandhiraj, Commissioner, Tiruvannamalai Corporation, told The Hindu. The existing storm water drains in the town have been desilted twice, as part of monsoon preparedness. Excess rainwater will be discharged into the Vengaikaal irrigation tank, maintained by the Water Resources Department (WRD), near the Collectorate. At present, the water level is around 20% of the storage.

The Vellore Corporation has desilted its storm water drains, covering key areas such as Katpadi, Sathuvachari, Old Town and Kaspa. The nine-kilometre-long Nicholson canal discharges excess rainwater from nearby hills into the Palar. The Corporation-maintained drains discharge excess rainwater into the canal, before the river. Plastic waste were removed from the canal to allow free flow of rainwater.

Places such as Vellore, Arcot, Arakkonam, Walajah, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar, Jawadhu Hills and Vandavasi have been witnessing continuous showers since Tuesday morning. Low-lying areas such as Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore were inundated due to the continuous showers.

Waterbodies in these districts are filling faster. According to WRD officials, major reservoirs in these districts were reaching 50 per cent of their total capacity. Those living along water channels have been asked to relocate.

Damage to crops, property and livestock have also been reported. A large track of agricultural lands was inundated in Kalasapakkam, Arani, Odugathur, Nemili, Cheyyar and Polur in these districts.

The extent of damage to crops will be assessed in the coming days. Two tiled roofed houses collapsed in Ambur and Arani towns due to rain.

Residents can contact the following helplines for rain-related complaints — 0416-2258016 (Vellore); 04194-229008 or 222111 (Tirupatur); 04175-232377 (Tiruvannamalai) and 04172 - 271766 (Ranipet).

