5,447 fresh cases in State; toll inches closer to 10,000-mark

CHENNAI

08 October 2020 00:44 IST

1,369 persons test positive in Chennai; 5,524 persons discharged across State

Tamil Nadu reported 5,447 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 67 associated deaths on Wednesday. This took the State’s infection tally to 6,35,855 and toll to 9,984.

As many as 1,369 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai on Wednesday, followed by 473 cases in Coimbatore, 324 in Chengalpattu and 322 in Salem. There were 252 cases in Tiruvallur, 242 in Thanjavur, 182 in Tiruppur, 149 in Erode and 144 in Namakkal. Six other districts, including The Nilgiris, had 100-plus cases.

18 deaths in Chennai

Chennai accounted for 18 of the 67 deaths (35 in government hospitals and 32 in private facilities), taking the toll to 3,336. Six persons died in Salem, five in Coimbatore, and four each in Namakkal, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai.

A 40-year-old man from Krishnagiri, who had diabetes, was admitted to the Government Periyar Hospital there on September 24 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for three days. He died on October 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 92-year-old man from Chennai, who had diabetes and hypertension, died at a private hospital on October 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had been admitted on October 1 with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty for two days.

A total of 5,524 persons, including 1,096 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment on Wednesday. This took the total number of persons discharged to 5,80,736.

As many as 45,135 persons are currently undergoing treatment in the State, including 13,110 in Chennai and 4,941 in Coimbatore.

The total number of cases reported in Vellore district reached 15,738, with 145 fresh cases recorded on Wednesday.

As many as 14,617 persons have been discharged after treatment so far, while the number of active cases stands at 867. The district's death toll stands at 254.

In Ranipet district, a total of 76 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total figure to 13,787. In Tirupathur, the total number of positive cases stood at 5,495.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 114 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total figure to 16,189. Of these, 15,167 persons have been discharged, and 782 are active cases. Four deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll to 240.

As many as 138 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore. With this, the district’s tally reached 21,155. The death toll touched 241, with the Health Department declaring on Wednesday that two more persons who had tested positive had succumbed to the infection.

Villupuram district reported 36 fresh cases, taking its tally to 12,258. It also reported one death.

A total of 59 cases were reported in Kallakurichi district, taking its tally to 9,507.

Lab approved

One more private laboratory — Department of Molecular Biology, A.C.S. Medical College and Hospital, Chennai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are a total of 190 testing facilities in the State, including 66 in the government sector and 124 in the private sector.