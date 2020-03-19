‘1,364 Kudimaramathu projects this year’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday informed the Assembly that 1,364 projects will be carried out in 34 districts under the Kudimaramathu scheme this year, and ₹490.70 crore had been allocated for the purpose.

Responding to DMK member Thangam Thennarasu, who complained that even the MLAs were not informed about the work being undertaken in their constituencies, the Chief Minister said the legislator would have been aware of the same had he visited his constituency. To this, Mr. Thennarasu said, “Had I not visited my constituency, the people would not have elected me for the fourth time.”

The CM said tenders were not used for projects under the Kudimaramathu scheme. Instead, the works were awarded to farmers and their associations. “Rainwater will be effectively harvested when all the 14,000 lakes are desilted. The lakes will supply water for drinking and irrigation purposes,” he said.

To the MLA’s claim that many works couldn’t be completed due to the government’s failure to acquire land, the Chief Minister said the projects were started only after acquiring 80% of the land required.