Tamil Nadu

136 candidates in the fray in Cuddalore

After 19 candidates withdrew their nomination papers on the last date for withdrawal on Monday, a total of 136 candidates are left in the fray to contest from the nine Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore district.

While four candidates each withdrew from the Cuddalore and Chidambaram Assembly constituencies, eight withdrew from Vriddhachalam, two from Thittakudi and one from Panruti constituency.

No withdrawals in Neyveli

An official said none withdrew papers in Neyveli, Kurunjipadi, Bhuvanagiri and Kattumannarkovil Assembly constituencies.

A total of 102 candidates are left in the fray in seven Assembly constituencies in Villupuram district.

A total of 117 candidates remain in the fray in Kallakurichi district.

