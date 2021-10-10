1,344 people test positive in T.N.

29 districts log no COVID-19 death; positivity rate at 0.9% for the second day

Chennai, along with 28 other districts, recorded no death due to COVID-19 on Saturday. Fourteen persons succumbed to the infection across the State.

Fresh cases continued to gradually dip, as 1,344 people tested positive. The State’s positivity rate remained at 0.9% for the second day in a row.

Chennai recorded 164 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 137 and Chengalpattu with 101. As many as 91 people tested positive in Erode, while there were 74 cases each in Namakkal and Thanjavur and 70 in Tiruppur.

With this, the State’s tally touched 26,76,936. Of the 14 fatalities (one in private hospital and 13 in government facilities), three were recorded in Coimbatore, and two each in Cuddalore, Erode and Tiruvarur. Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Vellore logged one death each. Tamil Nadu’s toll reached 35,768.

As many as 16,252 people are under treatment at present — while there are 1,839 active cases in Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu account for 1,659 and 1,175 respectively. As many as 1,457 people, including 181 in Coimbatore and 169 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,24,916.

A total of 1,43,863 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,83,23,822.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 fell below one lakh on Saturday. As many as 88,187 people were inoculated, taking the total coverage in government centres to 4,77,88,628. Among those vaccinated were 55,410 people aged 18 to 44 and 23,580 people in the aged 45-59 age group. Vaccination was held in 1,682 sessions. The vaccination coverage in private centres from May 1 stood at 25,70,237.