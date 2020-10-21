13,415 seats filled in 2nd round of counselling

CHENNAI

21 October 2020 01:21 IST

Over 9,400 candidates stayed away

Results of the second round of counselling for single-window engineering admissions were released on Tuesday. A total of 13,415 candidates opted for seats in various colleges.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee had invited 22,903 candidates, whose cut-offs ranged between 174.75 and 145.5. However, as many as 9,488 candidates stayed away.

While seats in Anna University’s four departments filled up, Annamalai University, which since last year has been under the TNEA for counselling, was struggling to fill seats.

Advertising

Advertising

Annamalai University offers three different programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, including Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Although CSE remained a favourite among students with good cut-off marks, the new courses or even the traditional CSE had not found takers.

Anna University’s constituent college in Kancheepuram did better than its counterparts in Arni, Tindivanam and Cuddalore.

At the University College in Tiruchi, almost all seats in biotechnology were allotted. There are only two vacancies in the SC category and one in the SCA category.

All but one filled

Chennai-based colleges such as Jeppiar and St. Joseph’s filled all but one seat in biotechnology.

In the PSG College of Technology, there are no seats in bio-medical engineering or biotechnology.

Despite the rush to start courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Machine Learning, there was no rush from students for the courses, said teachers. “The students preferred traditional courses. It is difficult to predict what the students will choose,” a professor said.

The decision to launch these courses was made following encouragement from the All India Council for Technical Education, the teachers said.