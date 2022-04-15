134 seized vehicles to be auctioned

As many as 134 vehicles seized in the drive against illicit liquor will be auctioned at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police station here on April 25.

A release said 124 two-wheelers, four auto-rickshaws and six cars would be auctioned. Those interested in participating in the auction should pay an advance of ₹1,000 for two-wheelers and ₹5,000 for three-wheelers and four-wheelers before 8 a.m.

Successful bidders should pay 18% Goods and Services Tax, along with the bid amount, and take possession of the vehicle with the certificate.

The bidders should bring along any one of the following documents for registration: ration card, voter identity card, driving licence and Aadhaar card.

For further details, contact 04142-284353 and 94431 02009.