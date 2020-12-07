1,320 more test positive for infection

CHENNAI

07 December 2020 02:07 IST

16 persons, all aged above 60, died in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll in the State to 11,793

As many as 1,320 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking Tamil Nadu’s case tally to 7,90,240. Among them were two persons who returned from Jharkhand and one each from Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha.

With the discharge of 1,398 persons after treatment, 7,67,659 persons have walked out of various health facilities all over the State thus far. The number of active cases, including those under isolation, is 10,788.

Fatalities in State

In the past 24 hours, the State recorded 16 deaths, including 11 at private hospitals and five at government facilities.

So far, 11,793 persons have died of the infection.

Perambalur district recorded no fresh infection. Seven districts reported cases in single digit. Chennai and Coimbatore reported the highest number of fresh cases. Chennai district recorded 346 cases and Coimbatore 139.

Chennai recorded four deaths. With the discharge of 413 persons, 3,257 patients are under treatment or in isolation.

So far, 2,17,542 positive cases have been identified in Chennai and 2,10,410 persons have been discharged. The district has recorded 3,875 deaths.

All those who died in the last 24 hours were aged over 60 years, with pre-existing conditions. So far, 1,02,151 persons aged above 60 have been infected.

The death of 11 persons at private hospitals and of four at government medical college hospitals were recorded as having occurred owing to the infection.

A 67-year-old man from Coimbatore, who had Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, died of the infection at the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital. He had been admitted on the afternoon of November 29 after testing positive for COVID-19. He died on Saturday. The hospital recorded COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure as the cause of death.

Two nonagenarians, one aged 92 and the other 94, died of the infection.

A 94-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital at Thoothukudi with complaints of fever, difficulty in breathing, loose stools and malaria. He tested positive on December 3.

The hospital recorded that he was hypertensive. His death was owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia, the hospital authorities have said.

Of the 19,34,775 persons who had entered the State through various routes till Saturday, 6,799 have tested positive, the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said.