132 MBBS and 29 BDS seats returned to State﻿

A total of 132 MBBS and 29 BDS seats have been returned to the State on Wednesday. The State had surrendered nearly 900 MBBS seats and 30 BDS seats under the all-India Quota.

The State had surrendered 15% of its sanctioned seats to the DGHS under seats reserved for all-India quota, to which students from across the country could compete.

Each State government college would surrender 15% of its seats to the AIQ category annually.

Counselling ended on Wednesday with 50 seats being filled in government medical colleges and 350 seats remaining vacant.

In self-financing colleges, 102 seats were filled and 202 seats remained vacant.

While in government dental colleges, 12 seats were filled and 66 vacancies remain, in self-financing dental colleges only 27 seats were filled. As many as 922 seats lay vacant.