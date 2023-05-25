HamberMenu
1.32 lakh applications received under RTE Act in Tamil Nadu this year

Admission process to wrap up by the end of this week.

May 25, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Under the RTE Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students of the weaker sections of society | Representative image | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act this year, the Tamil Nadu School Education department received 1,32,287 lakh applications. There was a dip in the number of applications received compared to last year, when 1.42 lakh applications for admissions were submitted. 

Under the RTE Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students of the weaker sections of society. For the 2022-23 academic year, there was a sharp rise in the number of applications given that schools began in-person classes after two years of erratic closures owing to the pandemic.

“This year, there were 83,378 seats and we received around 1.32 lakh applications. There were several students who applied for more than one school in their neighbourhood as well,” said an official from the School Education Department. 

Overall, across the state, seats from 8,000 schools were available under the RTE Act. At schools where the number of applications received were far more than the number of seats available, applicants were chosen through a draw of lots on Tuesday.

Schools are expected to intimate all students whose have been selected, and complete the admission process by May 29. 

