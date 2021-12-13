1,310 cases settled at Lok Adalat in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

13 December 2021 01:24 IST

3,053 cases settled in Cuddalore

A total of 1,310 cases were settled and ₹13.57 crore awarded to litigants as settlements at the National Lok Adalat held at the Combined Court Buildings in Villupuram on Saturday. The event was held under the supervision of the Villupuram Principal District and Sessions judge, R. Poornima.

She said the Adalat was aimed at reducing the pendency of cases, and litigants would not be able to approach higher courts for appeal once cases are settled at the Adalat. According to an official of the Villupuram District Legal Services Authority, a total of 4,275 cases, including those pertaining to banks, and pending and pre-litigation cases were taken up. Of these, 1,310 cases, including 113 pre-litigation cases, were settled. Compensation to the tune of ₹13.57 crore was finalised.

At the Lok Adalat held in Cuddalore, as many as 3,053 cases were settled, and the settled amount was ₹20.38 crore. The Adalat was held at eight benches in the district.

