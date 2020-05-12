Tamil Nadu

13,000 labourers sent back home, says Edappadi Palaniswami

During the protest by the migrant labourers near the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, a police inspector and a driver were injured, said Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

Government taking co-ordinated efforts to send labourers to their States, says the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Tuesday said 13,000 migrant labourers have been sent to their home States so far.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said migrant labourers had been working on contract basis in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant complex in Tirunelveli district and in various industries across the State.

On May 9, the migrant labourers in Kudankulam shouted slogans against authorities, demanding that they be immediately sent back to their homes. They refused to listen to the police personnel who explained to them the steps taken by the authorities.

In the melee, Kudankulam police inspector Anthony Jegatha and police driver Sakthivel were injured. The migrant labourers dispersed after senior officials held talks with them.

The Chief Minister announcing a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the driver, Sakthivel, who was grievously injured and ₹1 lakh to Anthony Jegatha, who sustained minor injuries.

The State government had been taking co-ordinated efforts to send the labourers to their native States with the consent of respective State governments, he noted.

