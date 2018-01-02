130-MW solar power plant commissioned at Nevyeli

A 130 MW solar power plant was commissioned by NLC India Ltd at 33/110 KV pooling substation in Neyveli near here on Monday as part of NLCIL’s commitment to green energy initiatives of the Centre.

Susheel Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Government of India, inaugurated the solar power project in the presence of Sarat Kumar Acharya, Chairman and Managing Director, NLCIL and functional Directors of NLCIL Rakesh Kumar, Subir Das, V. Thangapandian, P. Selva Kumar, R.Vikraman and Chief Vigilance Officer T. Venkatasubramanian.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Kumar said that NLCIL was significantly meeting its share in renewable energy sector in line with the government’s target to meet 175 gigawatts (GW) in renewable energy as per the promises made in the historic Paris climate change agreement for rapid scaling up of wind and solar power to 36% of the global energy mix by 2030.

Mr. Acharya pointed out that NLCIL played an effective role in protecting the environment and in meeting the national targets on time. NLCIL has joined hands with the Union Government to establish 4,000 MW of solar power plants at various places across the country, he said.

The 130 MW Solar power project has been implemented in two blocks of 65 MW each. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) was engaged for executing one block of 65 MW with deployment of indigenous solar modules while M/s Jakson Engineers Pvt Ltd. was entrusted with executing the second block of 65 MW.

The project is spread over four different locations within Neyveli and the power generated from each site has been connected to the pooling Sub-station, which has been established at the cost of ₹38.10 crore by engaging M/s GE T&D Ltd.

The total cost of the project is ₹752.62 crore including Viability Gap Funding of ₹97.50 crore under the Central Public Sector Undertakings scheme of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy with capacity utilisation factor of 19%.

This initiative by NLCIL is expected to reduce the loading of about 2.16 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere compared to fossil fuel. The plant uses polycrystalline photo voltaic solar technology and the energy yield is expected to be 216.372 MU per annum.

The entire power generated from the plant will be supplied to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). NLCIL has signed a power purchase agreement with Tangedco at the preferential tariff of ₹5.10 per unit for 25 years.

Excavator inaugurated

Mr. Kumar also inaugurated 700 litres Bucket Wheel Excavator at Mine-II and a Circulating Water Pump at New Neyveli Thermal Power Station and visited the Solar Project site.