130 kg meat seized

Health Department officials of the Vellore Corporation seized 130 kg of meat from stalls that functioned in defiance of the order prohibiting slaughter of animals on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. All meat shops should be closed on Mahavir Jayanti as slaughter and sale of meat was prohibited on the day.
A team of officials, including City Health Officer T. Manivannan, sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors conducted random checks in meat stalls on Sunday. They found that meat was sold illegally at a number of stalls. They seized 130 kg of meat.
An official said slaughterhouses of the corporation were shut down on account of Mahavir Jayanti.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor