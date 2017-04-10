130 kg meat seized

Health Department officials of the Vellore Corporation seized 130 kg of meat from stalls that functioned in defiance of the order prohibiting slaughter of animals on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. All meat shops should be closed on Mahavir Jayanti as slaughter and sale of meat was prohibited on the day.

A team of officials, including City Health Officer T. Manivannan, sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors conducted random checks in meat stalls on Sunday. They found that meat was sold illegally at a number of stalls. They seized 130 kg of meat.

An official said slaughterhouses of the corporation were shut down on account of Mahavir Jayanti.