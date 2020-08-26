13-year-old boy injured in police custody: SHRC calls for report

CHENNAI

26 August 2020 15:03 IST

A media report of the incident stated that the boy and two others were found defying the complete lockdown last Sunday in Coimbatore

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday called for a report from the Coimbatore Police Commissioner over an incident in which a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by the police after he, along with two others, defying the complete lockdown, were seen on a two-wheeler on Sunday last.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident and called for a report from the Coimbatore Police Commissioner within three weeks.

According to the media report, the police noticed three persons on a two-wheeler on Sunday defying the complete lockdown. When the police pursued the vehicle, the two-wheeler dropped the boy and fled.

The boy was caught by the police and taken to the police station. When his parents took him home, he had injuries on his limbs. Constable Durgaraj, attached to Singanallur Police Station, was transferred to the control room after the incident, the report added.