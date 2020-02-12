13 students hospitalised in Dharmapuri

Thirteen students, who had accidentally consumed sesame laddus mixed with rat poison meant to kill rodents in a government school, were rushed to hospital. The students are said to be out of danger.

All the students, aged 17 or 18 years, of Begarahalli government higher secondary school were rushed to the nearest primary health centre, after they ate some sesame laddus bought by a fellow student to the school.

A student of Gejanayakkanahalli village had reportedly bought to school sesame laddus in a packet as a snack and shared it among his friends and classmates. It was later found that his father had mixed rat poison in the laddus and set them aside, to be used to kill the rodents at home. Unaware of this, the boy had brought the packet to school.

The boys complained of giddiness and a few vomited and fainted, before they were rushed to the nearest primary health centre. From there, the boys were taken to the government medical college hospital, Dharmapuri. The boys are being treated and monitored by the doctors