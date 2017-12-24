13 rescued fishermen reach home

NAGERCOIL

After a gap of one month, 13 fishermen, who survived cyclone Ockhi, returned to their native place, Midalam, at 7 a.m. Sunday.

They reached Midalam by road from Kochi. It was a rebirth for the crew, said F. Thadeus, the owner of the stranded boat and one among the 13 fishermen. He said the boat, ‘Kinsamol’, ventured into sea on November 25.

The fishermen were caught in the cyclone and deprived of food for some time. The boat reached the Kochi shore at 11 p.m. on Saturday. It was a pleasant surprise for his family members when they got a call about their survival, he said.

“I spoke to my wife around 5 p.m. on Saturday, and she was extremely happy after hearing my voice. My family was misinformed that I was dead in the wake of the cyclone and the body was yet to be recovered. There was also a move to collect DNA sample of one of my family members to match it with those collected from the retrieved bodies,” he said.

Reaching home alive after the natural disaster, that too ahead of Christmas, was really a great gift for them, he added.