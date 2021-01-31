13 persons test positive in Vellore

VELLORE

31 January 2021 02:06 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,724 with 13 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 20,270 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 106. The district's death toll is 348.

In Ranipet district, four cases were reported positive taking the tally to 16,114.

In Tirupattur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,570 with two new cases on Saturday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, five new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,353.

Out of this, 19,041 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 29.