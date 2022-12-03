13 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

December 03, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 across seven districts of the State on Saturday. There were four cases in Chennai, three in Chengalpattu, two in Kanniyakumari, while the remaining four districts had a single case each. The total number of cases reported so far in the State is 35,94,186. While 30 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 143. There were nil active cases in 11 of the 38 districts. There were 27 active cases in Chennai and 21 in Chengalpattu. Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore had 17 and 16 active cases respectively. A total of 5,414 samples were tested.

