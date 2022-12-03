  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

13 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

December 03, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 across seven districts of the State on Saturday. There were four cases in Chennai, three in Chengalpattu, two in Kanniyakumari, while the remaining four districts had a single case each. The total number of cases reported so far in the State is 35,94,186. While 30 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 143. There were nil active cases in 11 of the 38 districts. There were 27 active cases in Chennai and 21 in Chengalpattu. Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore had 17 and 16 active cases respectively. A total of 5,414 samples were tested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.