13 persons, including 7 children, fall ill after drinking lemon juice in Ponneri

September 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 13 persons, including seven children, fell ill after drinking lemon juice and were admitted to the government hospital for treatment in Ponneri on Saturday. The three boys, four girls, two men, and four women were all from Arni village in Ponneri taluk in Tiruvallur district. They had complained of uneasiness and were treated at the hospital. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who visited the patients at the hospital said, the ice used in preparing the lemon juice was the cause of the food poisoning. “They felt better after treatment and were discharged on the afternoon of Sunday,” Mr. Subramanian added.