13 injured as crackers meant for funeral explode in Ranipet

Thirteen persons including seven women sustained burn injuries on R.R. Road near an old bus terminus in Ranipet town on Thursday, May 30, 2024 when reserve firecrackers for a funeral fireworks exploded.

Police said that along with her family members including children, S. Kaviya (30) came to attend the funeral of her grandmother, K. Saraswathi Ammal (95) at her house on the stretch in the town when a few of her relatives were bursting crackers.

Accidently, sparks from crackers fell into a huge quantity of reserve crackers that were kept near the house where relatives and family members were mourning the death of a senior family member.

All crackers including the reserve stock exploded. In the impact, 13 persons, mostly members of the same family, sustained burn injuries. The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m.

Immediately, residents alerted firefighters and police from Ranipet Town. A six-member team of firefighters led by B. Thirumurugan, station fire officer (Ranipet), doused the fire. Along with police, they shifted the injured to Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town for treatment. A case has been registered by Ranipet Town police. “Most of the injured persons sustained around 10% - 30 % burns. They are under intensive treatment,” J. Usha Nandini, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Government Taluk Hospital, Walajah, told The Hindu.

Later in the day, Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi and SP D. V. Kiran Shruthi met the injured at the hospital. The Collector advised the doctors to provide complete treatment to them.

