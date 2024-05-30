GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

13 injured as crackers meant for funeral explode in Ranipet

Published - May 30, 2024 02:51 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi met injured persons at the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town in Ranipet on May 30, 2024

Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi met injured persons at the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town in Ranipet on May 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thirteen persons including seven women sustained burn injuries on R.R. Road near an old bus terminus in Ranipet town on Thursday, May 30, 2024 when reserve firecrackers for a funeral fireworks exploded.

Police said that along with her family members including children, S. Kaviya (30) came to attend the funeral of her grandmother, K. Saraswathi Ammal (95) at her house on the stretch in the town when a few of her relatives were bursting crackers.

Accidently, sparks from crackers fell into a huge quantity of reserve crackers that were kept near the house where relatives and family members were mourning the death of a senior family member.

All crackers including the reserve stock exploded. In the impact, 13 persons, mostly members of the same family, sustained burn injuries. The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m.

Immediately, residents alerted firefighters and police from Ranipet Town. A six-member team of firefighters led by B. Thirumurugan, station fire officer (Ranipet), doused the fire. Along with police, they shifted the injured to Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town for treatment. A case has been registered by Ranipet Town police. “Most of the injured persons sustained around 10% - 30 % burns. They are under intensive treatment,” J. Usha Nandini, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Government Taluk Hospital, Walajah, told The Hindu.

Later in the day, Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi and SP D. V. Kiran Shruthi met the injured at the hospital. The Collector advised the doctors to provide complete treatment to them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.