13 injured after TNSTC bus driven by contract worker rams lorry and two-wheeler in Vellore

January 11, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - VELLORE

Thirteen people were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed a lorry and a motorbike at Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Wednesday.

According to police, the TNSTC bus was heading to Vellore from Pernambut town when the driver, S. Udayakumar, 41, lost control of the vehicle after he tried to steer through a congested stretch and rammed a moving lorry and a two-wheeler from behind around 1 p.m. In the impact, 11 people in the bus and two on the bike were injured.

The windshield of the bus was damaged. No one in the lorry was hurt. Passers-by rescued the injured persons and alerted the Gudiyatham Town police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured persons were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town. A case has been registered. Initial inquiry revealed that the driver was employed on contract on Tuesday, following the strike by transport workers’ union.

According to TNSTC officials, of a total of 616 buses in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts that come under Vellore zone, over 90% of the buses were being operated since Tuesday. Though most of the drivers were regular staff, a sizeable number of contract drivers were roped in to ensure smooth operation of buses, especially in remote areas and hilly regions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.